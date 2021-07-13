Kenneth Morgan Florida man wins $1 million lottery ticket after coming across winning Powerball ticket he bought three months earlier while cleaning his house.

It pays to keep a tidy house after all… A Florida man found a $1 million winning lottery ticket in his drawer while cleaning his house earlier this month — after buying the lucky ticket in a liquor store three months beforehand. A winning ticket that the Florida man had forgotten all about.

‘I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,’ Kenneth Morgan, 54, told the Florida Lottery, according to WPTV.

‘I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner. I’m still in shock!’

Morgan bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket from Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville on April 17, WPTV reported. The liquor store will get a $1,000 commission for selling the ticket, the station said.

The ticket reportedly matched all five white-ball numbers but not the Powerball one.

Kenneth Morgan had an explosive 4th of July after finding a $1 million winning POWERBALL ticket while cleaning his house! Congratulations Kenneth! 🎇🎇🎇https://t.co/3CW9L6aZzX pic.twitter.com/QnGvTGTARe — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 7, 2021

Powerball drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Tickets can purchased until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

It is unclear if Morgan took a one-time lump sum payment or installments or what he now intends to do with new found wealth.