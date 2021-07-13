Jordan Canfield arrested abducting Tulsa 5 year old boy from swimming boy. Boy’s father recovers missing son after tracking woman believed to be homeless and with mental health issues.

Oklahoma authorities have arrested a woman accused of abducting a five yer old boy from a Tulsa apartment complex swimming pool over the weekend.

Police arrested Jordan Canfield on Saturday near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue after the boy’s father was able to lure his son away from Canfield back into his arms, TPD Officer Danny Bean said according to FOX23.

According to an arrest report, Canfield began speaking with the 5 year old boy, telling him it was time to go home and that she would take him home because his time to swim was up. The woman’s comments came despite Canfield being a complete stranger and not related to the boy whatsoever.

Upon realizing his son was missing, the boy’s father hopped in his truck and began driving around looking for the 5 yer old when he found Canfield and his son five blocks away.

‘They we’re just walking down the street holding each other’s hands when he spotted them,’ Bean said.

Prior attempts of kidnapping children

A report via KTUL cited the father saying he didn’t not know Canfield, nor having ever seen the woman before.

Of disconcert, a previous Facebook post told of an Oklahoma woman warning parents to be vigilant in the event they came across Canfield, who she accused of trying to kidnap her niece.

Posted Skeeter McDaniel May 25, ‘If you see this girl at any parks, stores, or around kids be careful! She tried to kidnap my niece today. She was very persistent and we had to call the police after locking the kids. Come to find out she has been an issue for the police recently.

Following her arrest, Canfield was booked on one count of kidnapping/child stealing in addition to obstructing justice and possession of marijuana without a license.

The woman is scheduled to also be evaluated for mental health issues. Canfield was also thought to be homeless, with officers unable to find anything that indicates where the woman lives.

The boy was not injured during his abduction.

Parents are strongly urged not to leave their children unsupervised at a swimming pool not just because of incidents like this but also to prevent death from an unsupervised drowning.