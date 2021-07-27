: About author bio at bottom of article.

Fort Worth gunman stoned to death after opening gunfire on partygoers

Fort Worth gunman stoned to death after opening gunfire on partygoers. Five individuals involved, with one party goer killed, two injured. No identities released.

A man was stoned to death in Texas after he opened gunfire at a party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three.

The gunman, who has not been named, was at the house party in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday night when he reportedly became upset and left.

He returned shortly before 1am, armed with a gun, and opened fire in the backyard, hitting at least one person.

The shooter then fled, pursued by partygoers, who grabbed landscaping bricks from a nearby pile and began throwing them at him, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

The group soon caught up with the gunman and began pelting him with bricks.

Vigilante justice?

The gunman opened fire again, hitting three people. One of the gunshot victims died at the scene.

Police say the gunman was struck multiple times by bricks and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three injured victims currently remained in hospital.

Police said one person is in critical condition and two others have ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’

A handgun believed to be used by the gunman was found by police.

Carter had a clear warning about the crowd’s reaction.

‘Let the authorities handle it. We do not advise someone going after someone who has a gun,’ he said according to FOX4News.

‘Last night’s incident could have happened anywhere in the city, it just happened in Como,’ Councilman for District 3 Michael Crain said in a statement Monday morning.

‘Just as the July 4th incident could have happened anywhere else in the city. Crime is increasing across the board,’ he added.

Crain was referencing a shooting that followed a July 4th festival, where eight individuals were wounded by gunfire during a holiday celebration.

According to police, no has been arrested in Monday morning’s shooting. The identity of the gunman and the victims had yet to be released.