Fatima Johnson Los Angeles mom of six found dead, bound, gagged and rolled in blanket in her home; homicide investigation underway.

A mother of six was found beaten to death and bound at her South Los Angeles home on the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said.

Fatima Johnson, 53, was discovered by her daughters Sunday evening at her apartment in the Manchester Square neighborhood after they didn’t hear from her for several days, CBS Los Angeles reported.

‘We hadn’t heard from my mother for over the last 48 hours,’ Johnson’s daughter, Tyesa Harvey, told FOX 11.

When they arrived at her home, Johnson was discovered tied up, her mouth gagged and her body wrapped in a blanket.

‘What happened to my mother is something that no child should ever see of their parent,’ Harvey, told KTLA. ‘I’m hurt, I’m angry and I’m questioning God right now.’

Woman found killed with her hands tied identified as a generous mother of 6 who was adored in her South L.A. community. Her daughters say they found Fatima Johnson’s body after she failed to show up for work yesterday. https://t.co/NEauQjAPst — KTLA (@KTLA) July 6, 2021

No released motive

Paramedics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

While authorities say Fatima had been beaten to death, they had yet to release a motive or identify any possible suspects, FOX11 reported.

Relatives said they believe the killer was Johnson’s boyfriend, who they claim was recently sprung from prison after serving time for murder, KTLA reported.

A prayer vigil was held Monday night for Johnson, who leaves behind six children.