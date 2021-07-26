Diana Granobles Copiague, Long Island woman and 10 year old daughter killed when DUI speeding driver, Tyrone Absolam Queens man crashes into their vehicle.

An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after crashing his vehicle and killing a Long Island woman and her 10 year old daughter along a highway in Queens over the weekend.

Diana Granobles, 31, was driving with her daughter Isabella, to pick up her husband from work around 8.45pm on Saturday when another car slammed into her.

Granobles was making a left turn when a speeding Tyrone Absolam, 42, plowed into her car with his 2018 Nissan Altima – crunching in the front and back ends of his car and demolishing the entire passenger side of her 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.

Cops found Granobles, who lived in hamlet of Copiague on Long Island, and her daughter unconscious with severe trauma. They were pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital PIX11 reported.

Debris could be seen scattered across Guy R. Brewer and Rockaway boulevards just outside John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, where Granobles’ husband works as an aviation mechanic.

‘We just want justice,’

Absolam and his 38-year-old girlfriend were taken to Jamaica Hospital and were still listed in critical condition on Sunday. His girlfriend, who was not named, was riding in his front passenger seat.

His girlfriend’s two children, a 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were riding in the back of Absolam’s car were taken by ambulance to Cohen Children’s Medical Center and are in serious but stable condition, the dailymail reported.

Absolam was booked with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. He lives just over one mile from the site of the accident.

Sources told the New York Daily News that investigators are still waiting to receive lab results to officially determine if his blood-alcohol levels was past the legal limit.

Granobles and her husband, Lorozano Granobles, immigrated to NY from Colombia when she was just 18.

The couple married in 2008 and have two other children together – a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy – who are currently in Colombia, the Daily News reported.

‘They were like the American dream,’ said Brittany Acensio, 24, a relative of Granobles’ husband.

‘We just want justice,’ she added. ‘We don’t want that to happen to anyone else.’

Lorozano’s brother Jonathan Granobles told PIX 11: ‘I’m going to be without my niece, my sister-in-law. They’re never going to be with us anymore.’

The American dream derailed

‘We want to try to make him pay because he killed them.’

In interviews with the New York Post, neighbors described Granobles family as ‘peaceful, loving people.’

‘Never any drama, a sweet, loving family,’ said Amelia Dawson, who lives next door.

‘The little girl was always out in the back playing on the trampoline with her family.’

NYPD data shows that there have been at least 144 people killed in car accidents in New York as of June.