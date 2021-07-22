Dezmon Hamilton Zachary, Louisiana father killed confronting Nicholas Mcquirter sneaking in house to see teen daughter.

Forbidden love. A Louisiana father was shot dead after confronting a 17-year-old teen boy sneaking into his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom window according to reports.

Dezmon Jerome ‘Dez’ Hamilton, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds in his home in Zachary, north of Baton Rouge, on Sunday morning.

The teen, identified by police as Nicholas Mcquirter, was also shot upon the father responding upon being fired at in an ensuing gun battle. The boy is recovering in hospital and is expected to live.

The shoot out comes as the father had tried to keep the boy apart from his daughter many times before according to WBRZ. But the teen murder suspect, police said, wouldn’t stay away.

Police believe the teen used a ladder to climb up and enter Hamilton’s home through a second-story window.

Unclear who fired first shot

A neighbor spotted Mcquirter and alerted Hamilton.

The girl’s mother and grandmother initially took the teen downstairs to speak to him, but an argument broke out between Mcquirter and Hamilton, the Advocate reports.

The pair who were both armed, started shooting at each other. Police said it was not yet clear who fired the first shot.

Hamilton, who is a father of four, was declared dead at the scene.

At first, police believed Mcquirter had broken into the home, but later determined he was there to see Hamilton’s 14-year-old daughter.

Police said they plan to arrest the teen when he is released from the hospital on suspicion of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possessing a stolen gun charges.

‘It starts at home,’ Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said. ‘These young kids got to learn respect, how to treat people and learn how to deal with conflict resolution.’

‘Young entrepreneur’

‘It boils down to these young juveniles who a lot of them are around here stealing guns or carrying stolen guns, concealed. It’s like they don’t know how to deal with conflict resolution,’ McDavid added.

Hamilton was described by the police chief as a ‘young entrepreneur’.

He owned several businesses in the area and also worked at the ExxonMobil Port Allen Lube Plant in nearby Baton Rouge, according to his obituary.

Hamilton is survived by his four children. He had a fifth child but he died in 2014 at the age of six.