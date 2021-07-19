Destiny McClain Phoenix, Arizona woman killed in drive by shooting while ordering food from taco truck. Hit by stray bullet. No arrests.

A 23 year old woman was killed over the weekend in a drive by shooting in Phoenix while ordering food from a food truck.

Destiny McClain, 23, was wounded by a stray bullet from an unknown shooter in a vehicle near the food truck court around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, KPNX reported.

‘She loses her life at a taco truck. It makes no sense to me,’ her mother, Brenda Gilliam-Miller, told the outlet.

‘I don’t want my baby to be a statistic. I want people to know my child was and she didn’t deserve this,’ Gilliam-Miller said. ‘She was kind-hearted she loved everybody. She was very nurturing.’

Gilliam-Miller said it had been a rare night out for her daughter, who had made plans for just the second time in a year to support a friend going through a divorce.

Senseless death

Witness, Rafael Martinez said he was leaving a club with friends when gunshots rang out and ‘everyone started screaming.’

‘There were bullets flying they were like phew, flying straight through you, like literally feet from us,’ Martinez told KPNX.

Martinez and his friends tried to help McClain by giving her CPR and using their t-shirts to attempt to stop her bleeding, AZ Family reported.

‘You are looking at them in their eyes and they don’t know what’s going on. They’re looking in the air like and I’m telling her, ‘You are going to be okay, you are going to make it.’ And then she didn’t make it,’ Martinez said.

McClain was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police said they believe McClain was not the intended target and they’re working to learn more information about the suspect in the latest instance of gun violence and pervading drive by shootings in the United States.

To date, no arrests have been made in the shooting.