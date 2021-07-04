Gainesville mom gets life in murder of her two kids, ages, 5...

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez Gainesville mother sentenced to life in jail after pleading guilty to murdering her two children, ages, 5 & 6 in brutal slaying.

A Georgia mother who fatally stabbed her two young children last December will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, admitted to the slayings of five-year-old and six-year-old brother and sister Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo during testimony before Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden.

Deputies responded to the family’s home on Crescent Drive near Gainesville about 2 p.m. Dec. 11 after receiving a call about an injured woman, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. They arrived to find the blood-soaked bodies of the two siblings lying next to each other in bed. Their mother was bleeding from the neck when deputies arrived, but investigators determined her stab wounds were self-inflicted, authorities said at the time.

Sheriff’s office investigator Jerry Phillips testified Friday that deputies found blood in ‘just about every room of the house’. Gruesome photographs of the crime scene were also shown in court.

‘All over the house, really the walls and just about every room of the house we had some form or amount of blood transfer on furniture, walls and mostly everything else,’ Phillips said as he advised those in the court when to look away or step out given the gruesome nature of the crime scene.

Presented photographs included that of the blood soaked dead children, laying side by side, adorned with face masks.

‘Based on the evidence received, these masks were placed on these children by Ms. Jaramillo after she had cut each of their throats, is that accurate?’ Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh asked during the proceedings according to The Gainesville Times.

Planned to kill both children

‘Yes, that was also her testimony,’ Phillips replied.

On Jaramillo-Hernandez’ dresser, police discovered a note outlining her plans to kill the children and herself, investigators testified. She later admitted to the fatal stabbings during an interview with police.

Based on the evidence, it appeared Jaramillo-Hernandez killed Mateo first before turning the knife on her daughter, authorities said, adding that defensive wounds were discovered on both children.

Jaramillo-Hernandez entered several guilty pleas in her children’s deaths, all of which were merged or were vacated except for two counts of malice murder, in acknowledgement of each child’s death.

A previous report cited Executive Director of Hispanic Alliance-GA, Vanesa Sarazua saying that the organization had helped the family with daily with food donations over the past year leading up to the slayings.

‘We always tried to connect her to local resources and give her the basic needs that she might have for her children,’ Sarazua said last December.

Not necessarily understood is what compelled the mother to so graphically slay her two young children.