: About author bio at bottom of article.

Antonio Wilcox Cincinatti, Ohio man murders Michelle McDonald pregnant girlfriend and unborn child. Baby dies hours after emergency delivery.

An Ohio man is alleged to have killed his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child last week in Cincinnati in front of the victim’s 4-year-old daughter according to reports.

Antonio Wilcox, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Michelle McDonald, also 31 — who was more than eight months pregnant — at an apartment in the city’s West Price Hill neighborhood at about 6:40 p.m. Friday, police and relatives told WXIX.

‘I just feel so much pain like it’s never going to end,’ McDonald’s mother, Michelle Sanchez, told the news outlet during a Sunday night vigil for the slain woman.

After the shooting, McDonald’s unborn child was delivered in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, only to die hours later, WLWT reported.

Aaliyah Marie McCoy was one day old when she also died Saturday, a coroner’s report stated according to WXIX.

No known motive

The victim’s cousin, Adrian Blasingame said he was devastated for McDonald’s parents.

‘Within a span of 24 hours, you lose your child and your unborn grandchild,’ he told WXIX.

The relative said Wilcox had been dating McDonald at the time of the shooting. It remained unclear if the man was the father of the murdered woman’s child.

Neighbors near the shooting scene told WLWT that Wilcox had moved out of the apartment days before the fatal shooting.

Wilcox has been charged in McDonald’s death and is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. Bond was set at $250,000, court records show.

Officials say the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit will communicate with the prosecutor’s office for additional charges.

No known motives for the shooting was immediately known.