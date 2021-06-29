Boyfriend id in Hickman County Tn shooting of woman as person of...

Tennessee authorities have identified a man as a person of interest in the shooting death of a Hickman County woman earlier this month. A statement from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as being the boyfriend of the victim.

Victoria Lenette Clay was found lying lifeless on the bedroom floor on Thursday, June 17th, after someone called 911 regarding a dead woman in the home, News 2 reported. According to Lt. Mike Doddo with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Clay, 37, was shot numerous times.

Doddo added that a friend looking for Clay peeked through a window in the back bedroom of the home and saw Clay lying on the floor. The victim was dead for multiple days before police found her.

During the course of investigations, the victim’s 44-year-old boyfriend, Jeffery Clay, was named a person of interest in the case. He’s currently behind bars on unrelated charges in Wayne County, Ohio. Police plan to transfer him to Hickman County, where he’ll face additional charges. It’s unclear what those charges will be.

No known motive

Victoria Clay’s sister, Kandace Hullett, told News 2 that Clay was a wonderful mother who ‘loved her daughter Valerie “more than life itself.’

‘She was the person you would see stop all traffic to rescue an old dog in the middle of the highway,’ Hullett said.

Adding, ‘When she walked into a room, everyone listened up because of the smile on her face. She was a very spirited girl from a very young age.’

Prior to her shooting death, the victim had worked for 14 years in property management.

It remained unclear what led to the fatal shooting and how authorities came to identify the boyfriend as the alleged killer.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-6143 or Hickman County Dispatch at 931-729-6146.