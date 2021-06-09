Tuhonsty Marie Smith Milwaukee woman sets sleeping husband on fire after threatening to leave her. Claimed husband poisoned her chicken wings.

A 29 year-old Milwaukee woman has been accused of setting her husband on fire while he was sleeping.

Cops were called in the middle of the night on June 2, to the home of Tuhonsty Marie Smith for a domestic violence incident.

In a criminal complaint from the unidentified husband who was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, he claimed that for the last number of months, their relationship was not working out. Recently, the victim had noticed that Smith was using spray paint in their basement and was unaware if she was huffing it. He also said that Smith’s pill bottles were in the basement as well and she had taken more of her medication than she was prescribed.

Upon returning home on the afternoon of June 2, the victim came home and found Smith ‘pacing around the house.’ When he told Smith that he planned on leaving her and moving out of the home, an argument ensued.

After the argument, the victim went to bed and that’s when investigators said that Smith set her husband on fire using lighter fluid that she poured into a cup. He suffered second and third degree burns on his chest, head, ears, hands, neck and face, according to CBS58.

Wife was behaving differently months leading up to attack

Prior to the incident, the victim said in his criminal complaint that Smith ate chicken that she believed her husband poisoned. Smith told investigators that her intent was to not kill her husband.

Smith was arrested on charges of arson, recklessly endangering safety, and causing mayhem, CBS58 reported. She’s set to appear in court Wednesday.