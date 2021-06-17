: About author bio at bottom of article.

Terrance Barney Mobile Alabama teen kills his Army vet mom, Danica Pebbles Barney before torching family home. Schizophrenic boy had not been taking medication.

A 16-year-old Alabama boy is reported to have murdered his mother before setting fire to their home yesterday.

Danica ‘Pebbles’ Barney, was identified as the mother of the suspect, Terrance Barney Jr according to FOX10News.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house in Mobile just after midnight Tuesday morning and saw thick smoke and flames coming out of the back of the house. They extinguished the blaze, but found a badly burned body inside.

Investigators have not been able to positively identify the body, but family members on the scene said the dead woman was that of Danica Barney.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots before seeing flames.

Schizophrenic teen had not been taking medication

Kristen Howard, Danica Barney’s daughter, told WKRG that her mother was a retired US Army paratrooper with two Masters degrees. She also said that her brother, the suspect had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not been taking his medications.

‘She was a good person. She didn’t bother nobody, she was always trying to help people. Always trying to help somebody,’ said Brenda Tucker, a cousin of the victim.

Investigators had yet to determine ‘Pebbles’ cause of death.

Terrance Barney has been charged with first degree arson and murder, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.