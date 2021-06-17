Amber Alert for missing 5 year old TN girl seen walking away...

Summer Moon-Utah Wells missing: Amber Alert issued for East Tennessee 5 year old girl who vanished after seen barefoot outside family home in Rogersville.

Tennessee authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says Summer Moon-Utah Wells is missing from Rogersville in Hawkins County, East Tennessee. The family residence is located in a sparce area, some 15 miles southwest of Kingsport.

Summer Wells was described as being 3′ tall, 40 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes, officials say.

She was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt. She was possibly barefoot, officials said.

Her hair may now be shorter than in some pictures, TBI said.

MORE: Here are additional photos of Summer Wells, who is missing from Hawkins County. She was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening. Spot her? Call the @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Foul play?

She was reportedly last seen outside her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening.

Authorities initially issued an endangered child alert, but as of Wednesday upgraded it to an AMBER Alert, citing ‘new information and growing concern,’ WATE reports.

During a Wednesday press conference, authorities said very little about the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance. People living in the region were asked to check outbuildings and storage sheds for the missing child.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that Summer’s family is cooperating, and that it was too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved in the little girl’s disappearance.

Lawson said the area where Wells went missing is ‘very dense, a hard area to search’ with very little radio communication possible.

Authorities have asked anyone who may have seen the girl to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.