Nashville man tries to sell car with girlfriends corpse after strangling her

Robert Miquel Johnson Nashville TN man charged with murder of Pamela Paz after strangling girlfriend and trying to sell car with body inside.

Who could’ve resisted? A Tennessee man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death and then attempted to sell off her car ― with the woman’s dead body inside.

Nashville police officials in a released statement, said that Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, was facing criminal homicide charges following an investigation that began on May 2 when the body of Pamela Paz, 44, of Smyrna, was found in a parking area underneath an overpass in Nashville.

An autopsy revealed Paz died from strangulation. Police say she was also found with bruises on her face.

Detectives managed to find a witness who said that Johnson attempted to sell the victim’s Dodge Charger vehicle while the corpse was in the back seat.

During initial questioning, Johnson gave investigators false information about his whereabouts at the time of the killing.

Victim leaves behind four children

‘He was interviewed and provided an alibi, which was subsequently proven to be false,’ the police statement read.

Police said Monday they filed an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide.

Johnson is currently in custody in neighboring Wilson County on unrelated charges but will be extradited to Nashville in the ‘near future.’

Family members said the victim was a single mother of four, with two sons and two daughters. The two boys, aged 10 and 11, are currently in foster care according to WTVF.

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman’s strangling death along with where and when the murder actually took place.