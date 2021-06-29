Home Scandal and Gossip Iowa man threatens to blow up McDonalds over missing dipping sauce

Iowa man threatens to blow up McDonalds over missing dipping sauce

McDelicious. An Iowa man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening to blow up a McDonald’s outlet after workers forgot to add dipping sauce to his order. 

Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, is accused of making the threat early Saturday night after he ordered chicken McNuggets from the fast food restaurant in Ankeny, WHO 13 reported.

Along with the alleged bomb threat, Golwitzer is accused of threatening to punch a worker after calling the Ankeny outlet to complain about his botched order. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, police reached out to Golwitzer at the phone number the threat was called in from. Police say he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the Ankeny Police Department, to making the threats.

The McCustomer has since been charged with false report of explosive or incendiary device KCCI reported.

Golwitzer was jailed Saturday and was out on bond by Sunday. 

