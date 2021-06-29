Robert Golwitzer Ankeny Iowa man threatens to blow up McDonald’s outlet over missing dipping sauce after botched order.

McDelicious. An Iowa man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening to blow up a McDonald’s outlet after workers forgot to add dipping sauce to his order.

Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, is accused of making the threat early Saturday night after he ordered chicken McNuggets from the fast food restaurant in Ankeny, WHO 13 reported.

Along with the alleged bomb threat, Golwitzer is accused of threatening to punch a worker after calling the Ankeny outlet to complain about his botched order.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, police reached out to Golwitzer at the phone number the threat was called in from. Police say he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the Ankeny Police Department, to making the threats.

The McCustomer has since been charged with false report of explosive or incendiary device KCCI reported.

Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, called up his local McDonald’s in Ankeny after finding he had no sauces for his Chicken McNuggets. He allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee over the offense. “Good idea for people to go back to work, too much idle time!”🙄 pic.twitter.com/dBVDCMpu0m — Sumner (@diamondlass99) June 28, 2021

Golwitzer was jailed Saturday and was out on bond by Sunday.