Kevin Apple Pea Ridge officer struck & killed, Shawna Cash and Elijah Andazola with long rap sheet arrested fleeing traffic stop, face capital murder.

Two suspects have been arrested after ramming and dragging an Arkansas police officer while being approached during a traffic stop, killing the 23 year law enforcement veteran in the process.

Shawna Rhae Cash, 22, from Pine Bluff and Elijah Anadoloza Sr. 18, from Bella Vista were charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder after allegedly running down Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple on Saturday.

‘Our department is in shock right now. We’re a home town. Everyone in our Police Department are family,’ said Pea Ridge Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer during a weekend press conference.

Apple and fellow officer Brian Stamps, had responded to a call to be on the lookout for a blue Jeep in relation to a recent property crime.

Upon spotting what they suspected to be the wanted vehicle at a White Oak Lake, Arkansas, convenience store and gas station, the officers decided to use their cars to box it in, before talking to the driver at around 12.09pm, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Ofc Kevin Apple & Ofc Brian Stamps attempted contact fr. a Rogers, Ark. Police BOLO. City fireworks cancelled. Community held vigil instead.

But when Apple walked up to speak to the driver, the Jeep rammed the police vehicles, along with running over and dragging Apple as the car pulled away.

Stamps reportedly shot at the Jeep as it drove away, with Apple dying on the scene.

Neighboring departments, including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police tracked Cash and Anadoloza down, arresting them in Bella Vista.

One suspect reportedly tried running away from the arresting officers but was found in a nearby trailer, according to 5 News.

Cash has a criminal record in Arkansas dating back to 2018, when she pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge, according to online court records.

She pleaded guilty again in 2019 for another drug possession charge and again that same year to burglary and theft charges.

In late 2019 she was arrested again for drug possession, and in early 2020 the woman was charged with property theft and credit card fraud and was arrested twice earlier this year for theft by receiving.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was transported from Bentonville to the state crime lab in Little Rock. Local law enforcement agencies from around the state showed their support, lining the road for the man who gave his life yesterday in the line of duty.

Veteran officer remembered

Come Saturday night, the Pea Ridge community held a candlelight vigil for Apple.

Reports told of Apple having served with the Pea Ridge Police Department on just 3 years.

‘He certainly has honored his community by sacrificing his own life in their service,’ Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said during a weekend news conference. ‘We want to honor him.’

On Sunday morning law enforcement personnel people from across the area held a procession for Apple, as his body was escorted from the Benton County Coroner’s Office to the Arkansas Sate Crime Lab.

Dozens of police vehicles lined up in Bentonville for the procession in honor of the fallen officer.