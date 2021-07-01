Mee Kuen Chong missing London woman found decapitated 200 miles from her Wembley home in unexplained death as police ask public to come forward.

The headless body of a missing 67-year-old UK woman last seen in London earlier this month was found in a wooded area more than 200 miles away over the weekend.

Police believe Mee Kuen Chong, whose headless body was found in the resort town of Salcombe, Devon, had been at the location for some days prior to the macabre discovery on Sunday, June 27. Detectives were now asking the public for help tracing the deceased woman’s movements, The Independent reported.

Police initially put out a call to action for anyone who knows any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation ‘where Chong may have stayed and also from anyone who knows why she was in Salcombe,’ the Independent reported.

Chong was last seen in the Wembley area of London, where she lives on June 10.

Her decapitated body was reportedly found Sunday in a wooded area popular with dog walkers.

‘Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances,’ a police spokesman reportedly said Wednesday.

Unexplained death leaves resort community on edge

One woman staying in a holiday home near the scene, who gave her name only as Diane, said a lot of people were ‘frightened’ following the discovery.

She said: ‘I don’t think many people know much about it yet – but it has frightened a lot of people. For Salcombe, something like this is really shocking.’

Mrs Chong, also known as Deborah and originally from Malaysia, had been living in London since 2004 according to Metropolitan police.

The manner and cause of the ‘unexplained death’ had yet to be made public.