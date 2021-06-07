Man pleasures self on NYC subway A train while sucking thumb

Man sucks thumb as he pleasures self on NYC subway train

Black man sucked thumb as he pleasured self on NYC subway train as female victim takes video of sexual transgression while riding A train in Brooklyn. Suspect wanted.

And the descent on NYC’s subway system continues …

Video has surfaced of a un-identified ‘black man’ pleasuring himself on aboard a train in Brooklyn — while sucking his thumb, while ogling a horrified woman sitting nearby, police said Sunday.

The man sat down directly across from a 26-year-old woman with his legs laid across the the seats of an A train near the High Street station around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to cops. The man unbuckled his belt, reached inside his pants and began rubbing his crotch, the nydailynews reported, citing police.

The quick-thinking victim managed to record video of the incident to share with authorities.

On Sunday, cops released an image from the video showing the suspect sucking his thumb while pleasuring himself. He wore a tan backpack, white graphic shirt and a black baseball cap.

NYPD seeks public help identifying pervert

The woman got off the train at High Street in Dumbo-Brooklyn Heights.

It remained unclear what inspired the explicit transgression.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

NYPD and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials have in recent years made efforts to crack down on serial sex offenders on the subway. Police keep a list of known repeat subway creeps.

A law passed last year in the state allows judges to bar people from riding New York’s subways, buses and commuter railroads for up to three years if they are convicted of carrying out unlawful sexual conduct while on mass transit the dailynews reports.