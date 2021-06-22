Layla Malon obituary: Westport Connecticut 7 year old girl killed by mom, Tracy Do in murder suicide is remembered as sweet girl and daddy’s girl following back and forth vicious lawsuits between her parents.

The 7-year-old girl who was found dead along with her mother in a suspected murder-suicide in a tony Connecticut suburb was remembered in an obituary for her ‘sweetness that truly captivated people.’

Layla Kim Malon, a student at Coleytown Elementary School, was drowned last week at the family’s nearly $1.8 million mansion in the upmarket neighborhood of Westport, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

‘Layla possessed a sweetness that truly captivated people. She brought smiles, laughter, and happiness to all around her,’ her obituary stated.

‘She loved and admired her big sissy Alexis, and was her Daddy’s little girl,’ it continued.

A memorial was scheduled at Fairfield Center on Wednesday, followed by funeral services Friday morning at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport.

Vicious back and forth lawsuits

The family’s home on Monday evening was the site of a makeshift memorial with a photo outside the gate of Layla and her mother, Tracy Do, 46, surrounded by flowers.

Officers found the bodies of Layla and her mother on Thursday afternoon while responding to a report of an unresponsive woman, police said.

The state’s chief medical examiner ruled Malon’s cause of death to be homicide by drowning at the family’s Lyndale Park home where her mother’s body was also found. The medical examiner said Do died by suicide from ‘sharp injuries of torso and extremities.’

No motive to date has officially been released in the case as officials said they were still investigating the pair’s deaths.

‘This is a horrible tragedy, and the police department is keeping the family as well as the community that was so deeply affected by this in our thoughts and prayers,’ Police Chief Foti Koskinas said in a statement.

Of note, the apparent murder suicide had been preceded by a ‘vicious child custody case‘ which had seen a series of back and forth lawsuits including and an attempt by the Layla’s father (who had never married her mother) to evict her, after Tracy Do failed to pay any rent at the multi-million dollar property.

The mother and daughter are survived by Do’s ex, Eric John Malon (Layla’s father), and the former couple’s elder daughter, 13-year-old daughter, Alexis Malon.