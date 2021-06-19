Jillian Cannan Buffalo NY woman receives mystery hundreds of face mask packages from unknown sender to her home. But who sent them & why?

A Buffalo NY woman has told of being inundated with hundreds of packages containing thousands of face mask brackets that she didn’t order.

On June 5, Jillian Scarcello Cannan began getting bombarded with mysterious Amazon and UPS deliveries, many of them on pallets that were dropped off by huge trucks, according to NBC News.

Each package was addressed to Jillian Cannan’s home, but no sender or return address was marked on the label.

Cannan initially assumed that they were supplies her small business partner had ordered, until she opened some of the boxes and found thousands of silicone support frames to use inside face masks.

‘When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home,’ Cannan explained.

Mystery order

When the unwanted packages kept arriving day after day, Cannan decided to investigate further.

‘At first I was convinced that it was a scam, or maybe someone trying to clear out their warehouse,’ Cannan said. ‘But because all of the items were the same, I don’t think that’s the case here.’

Cannan had been speaking with Amazon representatives to try to determine what was happening, searching tracking numbers and scanning bar codes to find the person responsible.

Eventually she was able to get Amazon to remove her address from the mystery order.

‘Just hung up with Amazon again. They were able to stop the additional 1,000+ boxes that were set to ship out,’ she posted on Facebook Wednesday.

‘Still unsure of how many are already in transit. She’s calling me again tomorrow and I told her to watch last evenings tonight show.’

Cannan and her kids then reportedly came up with a creative plan to make sure the unwanted inventory didn’t go to waste.

Who sent the packages and why?

‘How can we get something positive out of this whole hilarious story?’ Cannan said, according to the report. ‘So, my business partner and I reached out to the children’s hospitals and we decided we want to do a decorate-your-own-face mask and include the bracket in the little kit with a blank face mask and some crayons and stickers that kids can work on while they’re in the hospital.’

Cannan said she asked Amazon to donate the other supplies needed for the project and was initially denied, but is still negotiating with company reps.

‘I’m trying to put a positive spin on it,’ the Buffalo resident said. ‘I have four little kids, and I’m trying to show them how to make lemonade out of lemons, and just kind of run with it.’

Amazon and UPS have yet to divulge who sent along the face masks and why for that matter they would have continued to be sent had Cannan stepped forward.