Wisconsin woman poisons friend with eyedrops, steals $300K from her

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with murdering her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops then trying to make the death look like a suicide.

Jessy Kurczewski, 37, of Franklin allegedly murdered her friend – who has not been named – after stealing nearly $300,000 from her in 2018.

According to charging documents filed on Monday, Kurczewski called cops last year after claiming to have found the victim not conscious or breathing at her Pewaukee home.

She had put painkillers on the deceased woman’s chest and told police that she was suicidal.

Upon arrival, poice found an unconscious woman in a recliner with a ‘large amount’ of crushed medication on her chest and on a plate near her. A deputy noted a ‘large number’ of prescription medication bottles by the un-named dead woman as well.

Staged friend’s death to look like drug overdose suicide death

Based on initial observations, investigators believed the unresponsive woman’s death could have been caused by a drug overdose, the complaint said.

When police conducted an autopsy, they found that the victim had a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline in her system. It is the main ingredient in eye drops.

Kurczewski tried to convince them that the victim intentionally killed herself by drinking the fluid the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

She later admitted that she’d brought her friend six bottles of the eyedrops Visine, but said she didn’t think it would kill her because the friend had already been drinking the liquids.

Police looked at her bank records and found she’d acquired $290,000.

That included about $130,204 that was believed to have been ‘transferred fraudulently’ by check from the victim to Kurczewski, according to the complaint.

She has now been charged with homicide and two counts of felony theft.

A $1,000,000 arrest warrant was issued for Kurczewski on June 4, online court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Kurczewski had committed fraud multiple times in the past and had a gambling problem.

It’s unclear how she intends to plead.