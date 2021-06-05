Jessica Campos Visalia California 3 year old girl dies in hot car as mom tended pot plants. Eustajia Mojica Dominguez charged with involuntary manslaughter & child endangerment.

A 3 year old toddler girl died in a hot car as her mother tended to pot plants at their California residence.

Jessica Campos was left in the parked vehicle for up to three hours Thursday before being discovered, Visalia Police said in a press release.

The temperature in the car ‘was determined to be at least 100 degrees at the time of the incident’ and left the toddler unable to breathe, cops said.

Her mother, Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, was allegedly tending to and processing a cannabis growing operation during the time her daughter was in the car, according to the release.

Family members and responding officers performed CPR on the girl to try and revive her. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Vast marijuana plant growing operation

Dominguez, 28, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with her daughter’s death.

Four other children, including two infants, were at the residence containing the growth operation, where officers found 70 mature marijuana plants, 80 immature marijuana plants, and about 200 lbs. of processed marijuana inside a house where the car was parked in front.

The kids were turned over to child welfare services, along with four adults at the home also charged with child endangerment KRON reported.

Police are recommending that prosecutors also file drug charges against the suspects.

Under California law, recreational marijuana is legal, but unlicensed growers can only harvest up to six cannabis plants.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the three year old girl came to be left all alone in the parked vehicle prior to her discovery.