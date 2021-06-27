Girl, 11 becomes UKs youngest mom after falling pregnant age 10. How changing biology, diet and environmental factors are leading to girls reaching puberty at younger ages.

An 11-year-old girl has delivered a baby — with the child thought to be the youngest-ever mom to give birth in the United Kingdom.

The un-named girl, who was 10 years old when she became pregnant, gave birth earlier this month when she was more than 30 weeks along, The Sun reported.

‘This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of,’ doctor Carol Cooper told the British tabloid.

‘Weight affects many hormones. Because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days,’ she added.

‘There’s a higher risk of a low-birth weight baby, pre-eclampsia, premature labour and many infections.’

Puberty coming on at younger ages

‘Around one in every 2500 births happens to someone who doesn’t know she’s pregnant [or has hidden it].’

Girls are reaching puberty earlier than previous generations, which is believed to be due to a number of biological and environmental factors, including modern diet.

The average age for a girl to reach puberty is 11, although it can happen anytime between the ages of 8 and 14.

The pregnancy stunned the girl’s family, who were not aware that she was expecting.

‘It has come as a big shock,’ source who knows the family told the Sun.

‘She’s now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK.’

Social services and police are now investigating.

But who’s the father?

‘There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying,’ the source told The Sun.

The report did not reveal the identity of the father or how the then 10 year old child came to become pregnant. It remained unclear if there would be charges pending.

The youngest mom in Britain was previously Tressa Middleton, who was 12 years old when she gave birth in 2006. At the time the girl confessed the child’s dad was her brother, who sexually abused her.

The record for youngest parents was a father aged 13 and mother, aged 12, when they had a child in 2014.

The youngest mum in the world was a Peruvian girl called Lina Media who was only five years and seven months old when she gave birth in May, 1939 to a boy called Gerardo.

Her parents thought she had a tumor but when she was taken to hospital, she was found to be seven months pregnant.