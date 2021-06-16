: About author bio at bottom of article.

Moscow beautician who dropped friends baby from 13th floor gets 17 years

Daria Shavelkina Russian woman who dropped Yaroslava Korolyova’s baby daughter to her 13th story death sentenced to 17 years jail. Claimed mental illness as excuse.

A jealous beautician who dropped her friend’s baby 130ft to her death from a high-rise Moscow apartment block has been jailed for 17 years.

Daria Shavelkina, 31, was ‘envious’ of mother-of-three Yaroslava Korolyova, 30, who had a loving husband and happy family life, a court heard.

The defendant, a Clarins cosmetics consultant, was pregnant at the time of the incident and met the other woman at her home to collect secondhand baby clothes.

As Yaroslava turned away, the beautician picked up her two-month-old daughter and flung her out of the 13th floor window.

There had been no quarrel between the friends before the incident, according to reports of the criminal investigation.

Faked mental illness

The frantic mother rushed down 13 floors but her baby was motionless after landing on a hard surface in the yard, according to eyewitnesses.

Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene according to Russia’s Tass media outlet.

Yaroslava, who has two other children, was ‘in deep shock’ and required urgent medical assistance following her young daughter’s death.

Shavelkina was detained and told police that she had ‘heard voices in her head’ instructing her to throw the baby to her death. The woman claimed that she was mentally ill.

But the court ruled she had ‘faked’ schizophrenia in a bid to avoid responsibility for the murder after she was examined by psychiatric experts at the Serbsky Centre.

Investigative Committee official Yulia Ivanova according to the dailymail said: ‘A comprehensive examination was held at the Serbsky (Centre).

‘They did not find any evidence (of mental illness).

Envious of her friend’s happy life

‘According to the experts, the woman simulated the disease.’

It was alleged the woman was ‘envious’ of her friend’s happy family life.

Shavelkina gave birth to her child while in custody.

She was found guilty of the murder of a minor, a crime that has a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.

‘The Moscow City Court issued a guilty verdict in a criminal case against 31-year-old resident of the Moscow region Daria Shavelkina,’ said the city prosecutor office according to local media.

‘The court sentenced her to 17 years in prison in a general regime correctional colony.’

Shavelkina was ordered to pay 5 million rubles ($70K USD) compensation to the parents of the girl.