Casey Garcia El Paso Texas woman arrested after posing as her 7th grade student daughter at a San Elizario area school as part of a social experiment.

An El Paso, Texas woman has been charged with criminal trespass after posing as her 13 year old teen daughter at a San Elizario area school as part of a ‘social experiment’.

Casey Garcia, 30, who jail records show is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds was booked Tuesday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

Deputies were first notified of the alleged trespassing on school grounds on Tuesday, but it wasn’t until Friday that the mother was taken into custody the El Paso Times reported.

Garcia documented the incident in a video (see below) in which she urged the need for greater security at school. The video which was posted on social media and Tik Tok has since gone viral.

As part of her ruse, Garcia dyed her hair and used skin tanner to pose as her 7th grade daughter, according to the El Paso Times.

She deemed the incident as a ‘social experiment’ and said she did it to demonstrate how security at the school and within the district was lacking.

According to Garcia, it wasn’t until the end of the school day, ‘after seven periods’ that she was found out by a teacher, with the mother admitted to posing as her daughter to school officials.

During her time ‘undercover,’ Garcia said teachers at the school seemed to be more concerned that she was on her phone instead of who she was and that they weren’t giving students participating in in-person classes the same attention as those in online-only classes.

‘I bet you anything someone else can do this,’ the mother said in another video (see below). ‘This is why I did this — whether you agree with me or not.’

‘I did this to prove a point’

Adding: ‘I said for a social experiment. I wanted to see if I could make it the entire day without anyone noticing. I’d say up until seventh period, I think that’s a very long day for a 30-year-old.’

Garcia says, ‘I did this to prove a point. I proved I could get through the public school system.’

The mother while conceding that some parents might see the situation as ‘weird,’ said ‘Are you more concerned that I, a parent, was sitting next to your child or do we really want to wait for the next person taking their Second Amendment right to the extreme?’

Adding, ‘I didn’t do this for any other reason but to prove a point.’

Garcia come Friday was being held in the El Paso County Jail with bond set at $7,908, according to court records. The woman has since been released.