Bryunna Joyce Hialeah Florida mother films herself beating & suffocating five week old baby daughter and sends video to child’s father after argument.

A 19-year-old Hialeah, Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly filming herself abusing her 5-week-old daughter after getting into an argument with the baby’s father and then sending him the videos showing the abuse.

According to her arrest report, Bryunna Joyce first sent the baby’s father a video of her slapping their daughter four times.

‘U think I won’t kill her. Say it again,’ Joyce allegedly texted the man.

Among the other texts sent, according to police, were:

‘I’m just act like it’s (an) accident.’

‘She is dead laying in the car seat’

‘She is dead.’

‘She is dead laying (in) the car seat.’

‘Like a dog.’

‘F*** this baby.’

‘Well this getting boring. I’m really treat your child like dog s***. I’m just (going to) send u videos. No more talking. I never sit up here stole from u no nth to u ntn are all u can stop with the msg I can care less.’

According to City of Miami police, Joyce told her daughter’s father that she was going to give ‘this b**** cat foot’ and then sent him another video showing her throwing the baby off the bed.

Police said the videos also show Joyce grabbing the baby by the throat, placing her hand over the baby’s face and holding a thick blanket over the baby’s face for 37 seconds as the baby cried and moved her face around in order to breathe.

Authorities said Joyce also recorded herself rocking the baby’s car seat back and forth, causing the baby to hit her head on the bottom of the car seat about five times.

According to the arrest report, Joyce also sent the baby’s father messages falsely claiming the newborn was dead in her car seat. She then claimed she would make the death look like an accident.

The father forwarded the videos to the Department of Children and Families, who attempted to find Joyce at her home. A social worker reported Joyce’s newborn and 1-year-old missing to the Hialeah police department, who located the family at an apartment in Liberty City on Sunday.

The Miami Herald reported that the 5-week-old is safe is under observation at a hospital. Joyce’s 1-year-old child is staying with a relative.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Joyce was arrested on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm, domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse without great bodily harm. The woman remains held on $17K bond.