Two Ohio sisters are accused of driving around Cincinnati and randomly shooting homeless people with a BB gun according to reports.

Brittany and Kelsey Hopper turned themselves in on Tuesday following their alleged assault ‘shooting’ spree in the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, had been named as suspects after cops learned of four separate instances where people, including those who are homeless, were shot with a BB gun by suspects inside a Hyundai sedan in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Police had also released surveillance footage showing one of the assaults on multiple homeless people who were sleeping on the sidewalk.

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING: In the early morning hours of June 3rd, the people seen in this video targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun. This specific incident occurred at 1615 Republic Street. The car is a light colored 4-door sedan with a dark hood. pic.twitter.com/TEC46juv7O — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

Footage showed the suspects arriving in a sedan, with a female passengers firing several shots at the victims.

The driver then pulls away, only to reverse with another occupant firing more shots from the BB gun.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries Cleveland.com reported.

‘I don’t even remember hearing it go off,’ one of the victims, Brandon Hughes told via FOX19 NOW. ‘So, they speed off laughing, and I’m super confused, and my girlfriend starts freaking out and says, ‘you’re bleeding, you got shot,’ and there’s blood everywhere.’

By Monday, police recovered the vehicle, which had been spray painted to a different color in Covington, Ky. On Monday, police said the sisters were wanted on three counts of assault.

The women’s grandmother had urged the siblings to turn themselves in.

‘I don’t know where they’re at. I don’t know where their babies are at. I don’t know nothing where they’re at. This stuff has gotten me a nervous wreck,’ Linda Barker told WLWT 5.

On Tuesday, police said a man since identified as David White, was also inside the car with the sisters. The man remains at large and is wanted.

It remained unclear how or why the homeless individuals came to be targeted.