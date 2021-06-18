: About author bio at bottom of article.

Watch: Motorcycle stuntman dies during warm up of record breaking jump

Alex Harvill death: Motorcycle stuntman dies in crash at Moses Lake Airshow during world-record attempt. Organizers concede stunt was risky.

A motorcycle stuntman has crashed and died during the warm-up for a world record-breaking jump in Washington state on Thursday, according to reports.

Alex Harvill, 28, landed short on the dirt ramp and flew over the handlebars during his practice try of the 351-foot Guinness World Record jump at the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport, KREM reported.

Harvill of Ephrata — who had previously set a world record with a 297-foot dirt jump — was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

According to organizers, Harvill was trying to jump the length of what would be goal post to goal post on a football field.

His record-breaking jump was scheduled to be the first event of the air show.

#AlexHarvill #RIP He died doing what he loved. He was attempting a world record. Prays for his loved ones and family pic.twitter.com/TEsBfLBIzZ — DecepticonKing83 (@StillHe98628970) June 18, 2021

Organizers knew the stunt was risky

‘I can’t believe what the airshow is doing,’ Harvill said before the accident, according to KREM.

‘They have organized so many people and businesses to support me!’

‘Everyone around there was traumatized by that,’ family friend Debbie Williams said following the tragic accident. ‘I knew coming out here today there would be a chance. I really hoped it wouldn’t.’

Of note, The organizer of the airshow conceded that they knew the stunt was risky and had medical personnel prepared for Harvill.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Harvill’s death in a Facebook post.

‘Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Harvill who was recently married, leaves behind two young sons.