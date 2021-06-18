32 Brown Pelicans found mutilated in California along concentrated area of beaches as authorities say act is intentional and seek out perpetrator(s).

Who would purposefully seek out pelicans, hold on them sturdily while mangling their bones and wings…to the point of disrepair?

More than 30 Brown Pelicans have been found mutilated and left for dead in California as officials seek to find out who’s behind the attacks on the water birds.

The 32 wounded pelicans first started turning up in October, between San Clemente and Huntington Beach, all but ten of them had suffered compound fractures, Orange County wildlife officials said in a statement on Facebook.

‘Someone is intentionally breaking Brown Pelican’s wings,’ the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center a rehabilitation center focused on assisting injured animals stated. ‘We need your help to find whomever is performing this atrocious act. Be OUR eyes and ears.’

‘These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long-term care,’ veterinarian Elizabeth Wood said. ‘HELP SAVE THE PELICANS!’

Disrespect against nature and wanton animal cruelty

At a press conference Wednesday, Wood said one pelican ‘went straight into emergency surgery to flush out all of the debris in the open wound,’ CNN reported.

‘So, bone was protruding through the skin, and the wing was actually twisted all the way around,’ she said.

Wood conceded most of the birds brought in for emergency surgery weren’t able to be saved and died. Only 10 have survived, according to the New York Times.

Offered surf-goer, Cole Wagner, ‘It’s so sad to see someone would show that kind of disrespect and cruelty to nature and has done nothing towards them.’

Patrick Foy, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said officials are offering a $500 reward for information on the sadistic creep behind the attacks.

To date there have been no leads.

‘No suspects, no motive and no evidence other than the injured pelicans,’ Foy told CNN.

Brown Pelicans are not endangered today, but were in the 1970s and 1980s. They are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to authorities at 888-334-2258.