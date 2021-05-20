224 pound Russian woman suffocates husband to death with her buttocks after argument following the pair drinking earlier. Murder charges brought forward.

A Russian woman has been accused of killing her husband after the 224 pound (16 stone/102 kg) woman suffocated her spouse after sitting on the man and relenting to get up.

Tatyana O, 45, now faces murder charges with local media reporting the woman had refused to let her partner Aidar go until he ‘begged forgiveness’ following an argument.

The man’s daughter saw her father pinned face down on the bed and ran to get help from neighbours in Novokuznetsk, according to evidence in the case.

A woman came in but decided it was a domestic dispute which the couple would resolve, it was claimed.

Tatyana told investigators she had sought to ‘calm him down’ after the pair had been drinking but soon after, Aidar passed out, causing the wife alarm, which led to her screaming and in turn the female neighbour to rush back and call an ambulance.

Death by asphyxia

The husband was pronounced dead at the scene according to the UK’s Sun.

A medical examination concluded the husband dying from ‘asphyxia from blocking the respiratory system’ as his face was wedged into the mattress, with Tatyana allegedly sitting on his neck, ‘using her legs so he could not lift it’.

The wife ‘strangled husband to death with her buttocks after drinking too much alcohol’, reported Russian media outlet, Life.

At a first trial, a murder charge was dropped and Tatyana was convicted of causing death by negligence, it was reported.

She had no intention to kill him, the court heard.

She was sentenced to 18 months corrective labour and ordered to pay around $2,800 USD in ‘moral damages’, Life reported.

Charges upgraded to murder

But this week the Investigative Committee announced it is pressing for a new murder charge against Tatyana.

She had allegedly been angry ‘after drinking heavily’ and ‘as soon as the man lay down on the bed, burying his face in the mattress, she sat on his neck, while holding his head with her legs so that he could not lift it.’

After he stopped showing signs of life, ‘the accused, frightened, shook him and shouted at him to wake him up’, it is claimed.

The murder suspect ‘weighs more than 100 kilograms’, the committee said.