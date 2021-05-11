Salil Zaveri Puerto Rico businessman shoots & kills dog on golf course.

Salil Zaveri Puerto Rico businessman hailing from Long Island, NY shoots and kills dog at upscale golf course which interfered with his game.

Not much love lost. A former Long Island, NY resident now living and working in Puerto Rico was arrested this weekend for allegedly shooting and killing a dog that which had stolen his ball on a golf course, according to reports.

Salil Zaveri, 60 a local businessman is alleged to have gunned down the animal on Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in coastal Rio Grande.

The man according to local media become enraged after the dog snatched his ball near the 17th hole.

Cops said Zaveri allegedly pulled out a 9mm gun and shot the animal at least twice in front of several horrified golf players.

But it gets more fantastical …

NOW: Puerto Rico prosecutors will charge @SalilZaveri with aggravated animal cruelty/mistreatment after he allegedly shot dead a dog on a golf course. He’s also facing firearms charges for firing his gun, which he was licensed to carry in PR

📷:@ElNuevoDia https://t.co/vFjrwHKfln pic.twitter.com/LQ1eteUUR7 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 9, 2021

Salil Zaveri is a foreigner who partially resides in Puerto Rico as an ACT 22 beneficiary. That means his entire presence on the island is to evade taxes, while he is a violent psychopath who shoots dogs for interrupting his precious golfing day. This is why we resist colonialism https://t.co/eCkmGwzeLy — paolette (@deviIette) May 9, 2021

‘I shot the animal out of its misery’

Zaveri upon having shot the ‘ nuisance dog,’ according to prosecutors ‘then got in the cart and kept playing,’ said Gabriel Redondo Miranda, the prosecutor in the case.

Cops released a photo of Zaveri getting cuffed near the 18th hole.

‘Thank you to MY police officers, who today were the voice of justice for a puppy, whom an unscrupulous, killed viciously, for no reason and in a clear disregard for life,’ Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said in a Facebook post.

Zaveri, a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting LLC, was released on $60,000 bond, with the man’s passport and driver’s license seized.

In a statement to a CBS correspondent, Zaveri said the shooting was in self-defense after the dog chased one of his friends and then raced toward him and tried to get into his golf cart.

‘I couldn’t outrun it because the distance between us was too short,’ the statement said.

‘I took the first shot when the dog was less than 10 feet away and the dog rolled over but may have died slowly so I got out of the cart and took two more shots out of mercy.’

The golf player is expected back in court on May 19.