Nikolay Lukyanchikov Northampton Township Pennsylvania man shoots pet dog and barbecues it on grill. Held on $1m bail.

Probably not your typical dog owner…. A Bucks County, Pennsylvania man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he shot and killed his pet dog and then grilled the animal in a fire pit outside his home, prosecutors said Monday.

Nikolay Lukyanchikov, 48, was arrested early Friday at his home in Northampton Township. He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and related offenses, according to court records.

He remained in custody Monday in lieu of $1 million bail. Prosecutors said that they argued for such a high amount given the serious nature of the cruelty charge — a felony — and because they believe Nikolay posed a danger to the community, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officers were called to Lukyanchikov’s home just after 7 a.m. on Friday following reports of an open fire on the man’s front lawn, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Brace yourselves kids…

Setting $100 bills on fire with lighter fluid

Responding officers found Lukyanchikov sitting on a couch, ‘incredibly intoxicated’ and unable to speak. He was setting $100 bills on fire with lighter fluid inside a metal fire pit in front of him. On top of the fire pit was a barbecue grate, on which Lukyanchikov had placed a small animal that had been badly burned.

‘Once the fire was under control, patrol observed an unknown animal badly burned and charred on top of a small metal charcoal grill,’ Northampton Township police said in a statement. ‘It was later learned the animal was Lukyanchikov’s dog.’

Officers determined the animal was a small dog that had been apparently shot in its eye.

Lukyanchikov’s roommate later told cops she had heard gunfire from his room earlier that day, and that he had admitted to her that he shot his dog with his 9mm Beretta handgun and hid it outside.

‘In the year of the Dogs, I wish you success, Health and fun without limits!’

The officers found bullet holes in a nearby bedroom, as well as blood and gore in the home’s hallway, the affidavit said. A handgun matching the description of the weapon used to kill the animal was recovered from the scene.

In 2017, Lukyanchikov shared a photo on Facebook of five dogs draped in lights in front of a Christmas tree, while wishing friends and family all the best in 2018 — which he noted was a ‘Year of the Dogs’ in the Chinese zodiac. It’s unclear if one of the dogs pictured was killed in last week’s incident.

‘In the Year of the Dogs, I wish you success, Health and fun without limits!’ Lukyanchikov wrote in Russian, according to a translation the nypost reports. ‘May there be a lot of joy and laughter [and] you are surrounded by your loved ones!’

Not immediately clear is what led to the pet owner killing his dog and what led to the man lighting a barbecue and seemingly attempting to grill the animal.