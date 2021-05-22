: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jessica Edwards missing South Windsor CT husband, Tahj Hutchinson arrested after Connecticut woman’s body is found, 12 days after vanishing.

The husband of a missing Connecticut woman who was last seen almost two weeks ago has been arrested after the mother of one’s body was found Friday at a heavily wooded area in East Hartford.

Jessica Edwards, 30, of South Windsor, was last seen May 10, the day after Mother’s Day. Her body was found Friday morning at the entrance to Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, some five miles from the family home.

Authorities said the missing woman’s body was ‘significantly decomposed’, having been there since around the time Edwards went missing.

Arrested later that day was the deceased woman’s husband, Tahj Hutchinson, 22. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was being held on a $1 million bond according to the Journal Inquirer of Manchester.

The cause and manner of death was still being determined, authorities said.

Technological search warrants

The couple had an 8-month-old son, Jayden, the media outlet reported.

The baby was removed from a Manchester home where Hutchinson was arrested.

Manchester is about 6.8 miles south of South Windsor. Details of Hutchinson’s arrest were unknown.

Breakthrough in the case came after South Windsor police were able to obtain information through ‘technological search warrants,‘ that led investigators to the park area where the body was found. Details about the information were not disclosed.

BREAKING: South Windsor police have arrested Jessica Edwards’ husband in connection to her death. Follow updates on the Ch. 3 app https://t.co/fGvbsoniqn pic.twitter.com/PlABzN8Mkq — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) May 22, 2021

Charges may be upgraded

Police said they expected to provide more information to the public ‘in the near future,’ according to FOX 61.

Family members said they last saw Edwards on Mother’s Day and Hutchinson had told investigators he last saw his wife the following day. Her car was still in the parking lot of their home, FOX 61 reported.

Edwards’ family members and friends had conducted massive, daylong searches of the area since her disappearance.

The investigation into Edwards’ death was continuing, South Windsor police said.

Hutchinson may face additional charges once the autopsy is complete, police said.

No immediate motive for the mother’s death was given.