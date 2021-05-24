Gabrielle Faith Troy missing: Whereabouts of an 11 year old South Fulton Georgia girl remains unknown as the child was last seen at Publiz Plaza, Friday night.

Georgia authorities are seeking the whereabouts of an 11 year old girl who was last seen Friday night at a Publix grocery store shopping plaza in South Fulton.

Gabrielle Faith Troy was last seen around 7 p.m. that evening when she left her family home and was seen near the Publix Plaza at 5829 Campbellton Road with another juvenile about an hour later.

Troy was last seen leaving the mall, but never returning home. It remained unclear where she headed upon leaving the shopping mall.

The South Fulton Police department said that both they and the family are concerned for the girl’s safety.

Troy is described as a Black female with brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall and 109 pounds. Police believe she may have run away according to 11Alive.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or 911.