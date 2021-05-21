NYC woman stabbed to death by ex boyfriend who she had restraining...

A New York City woman was stabbed to death by her ex boyfriend at her East Harlem apartment, Wednesday night, just 30 minutes after she called police to report that he had violated a restraining order.

Fernando Munera, 26, upon his arrest, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal contempt on Thursday in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Alayna Hardy.

Munera remained hospitalized in critical condition after suffering knife wounds to his chest and neck at the hands of his victim, who police say had fought for her life.

According to the NYPD, Hardy called 911 at around 8.15pm to report that her ex-boyfriend was on her fire escape on East 115th Street in violation of a restraining order, which has been in effect since February following a domestic incident involving the former couple, reported New York Daily News.

By the time police officers responded to the scene, Munera had left.

‘f*** this b****’ and ‘f*** this c***.’

At around 8.45pm, Munera allegedly returned to Hardy’s apartment and repeatedly stabbed her in the body and neck during a fight, which also left the suspected attacker gravely injured.

A neighbor told the New York Post he heard a woman crying out, followed by silence.

Hardy was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries a short time later.

Earlier that same day, another neighbor spotted Munera pacing up and down First Avenue with his fists clenched and muttering, ‘f*** this b****’ and ‘f*** this c***.’

The neighbor, Noel Enrique Bermudez, told the Daily News that Munera had ‘hatred in his eyes.’

‘His eyes told me he was going to do something stupid, something dumb, someone was going to get hurt,’ the witness recalled.

Hardy was a native of Arizona but had lived in New York City for several years and according to family members was just a few semesters away from completing her bachelor’s degree at Hunter College.

Tainted love

It is unclear how long she and Munera had been together, but a photo posted on her Facebook page in December showed the woman embracing her former boyfriend.

Recalled the victim’s father, Lorin Hardy, 52, via the nydailynews: ‘She was a good person. She was a loving person, and she just got hooked up with a jealous, crazy psychopath.’

Adding, ‘I told her — I said, ‘Cut it off. You have to make a clean break, because every time you talk to him, you’re giving him hope.’

On February 13, Munera was charged with unlawful imprisonment, harassment and property damage stemming from a domestic incident involving Hardy.

Prosecutors said during his arraignment that Munera restrained Hardy, took away her phone and prevented her from leaving a bedroom.

After she managed to escape, Munera allegedly vandalized her apartment.

Court appearance

A judge issued a temporary order of protection against Munera, prohibiting him from contacting Hardy – even as he continued living in the same building as his ex-girlfriend.

Munera lived on the building’s first floor and Hardy lived on the top floor, building manager George Arye told the Daily News.

Munera was scheduled to appear before a judge in connection with the February case on Thursday morning, just hours before Hardy’s killing.

Added the victim’s father, ‘Listen to the people that are not emotionally involved — because I told her to cut it off and she said she was. But I guess she just kept hanging out with him.’