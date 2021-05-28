Maine woman missing after getting into cab in Times Square

Christine Hammontree missing. Plymouth, Maine woman vanishes after getting into a cab in Times Sq with unknown people on Monday.

A Maine has gone missing after she was last seen getting into a yellow cab at NYC’s Times Square early Monday morning, according to police.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was spotted on surveillance footage at McDonald’s in the Crossroads of the World getting into a vehicle with “a group of unidentified individuals” a little after 2 a.m., police in Falmouth, Maine, said in a news release.

Come Thursday, in an updated report, those individuals were described as being a man and two women.

Notice of Hammontree’s disappearance came after her parents reported her missing in Maine on Tuesday, after she failed to return, cops said.

Hammontree, of Plymouth, lived for a time in New York but had moved back home with her parents, Pardue said.

Is she in danger?

Local police have jurisdiction because her residence is in Maine, but the NYPD is assisting in the investigation.

Hammontree had been visiting a boyfriend in the city, Pardue confirmed, but she was expected back in Maine this week.

It’s unknown how long she had been in New York City before she went missing.

Officials say she has no past history of drug use, mental health issues or previous disappearances.

The missing woman is described as 5’9″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversized blue T-shirt, cut-off jeans and sandals. She had aviator sunglasses on her head and was carrying an orange backpack, police said.

Police have not disclosed whether they believed Hammontree was a victim of foul play or was in possible danger. The woman to date has not reached out to family members.

Anyone with information or who has seen Hammontree since her last known whereabouts is asked to call the Falmouth police at 207-781-2300.