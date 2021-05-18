Brockton Lake drowning: Rafael Andrande and Tiago Depina, two cousins skipping rocks along Massachusetts lake trip & die. Neither boy could swim.

Two young boys, related to each other, drowned while skipping rocks at a Massachusetts lake over the weekend, according to a report.

The cousins, Tiago Depina, 12, and Rafael Andrande, 13, were pulled from Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park in Brockton, late Saturday after being reported missing around 7:30 p.m., NBC 10 Boston reported.

The boys were skipping rocks in shallow water when one of them accidentally slipped in near a steep drop-off. The other boy went in to try to save his cousin — but neither could swim, investigators said.

People who were with the boys made multiple 911 calls when they hadn’t seen either of them for 5 to 10 minutes, according to the report.

About an hour into the search, Rafael was pulled from nearly 10 feet underwater. It took about another 40 minutes to rescue Tiago, who was also about 10 feet beneath the surface, according to Brockton Fire Capt. Steve McLean.

‘I was asking God, ‘Why?’’

Both boys were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Two men who heard the family’s screams told the Boston Herald they tried to rescue the boys.

‘The whole time I was in the water searching for them, I was asking God, ‘Why?’’ said Yannick DePina (no relation to Tiago). ‘When I got out of the water and couldn’t find them, I was still asking, ‘Why.’’

DePina’s friend, Valdo Centeio said he ‘can’t stop blaming myself.’

Centeio said he tried to help, but the water was too deep and it was too dark outside.

‘I guess they went down the ramp, but they didn’t know that once they reached the end of the ramp, they were just going to go right in,’ he told NBCBoston.

‘I tried. I wish I could have saved them,’ Centeio, who said he searched the freezing lake for nearly an hour. ‘They were just two little kids. I would put my life down for theirs.’

3 boys were skipping stones in shallow water at Waldo Lake in #Brockton when 1 slipped off a steep drop off. The other boys tried to save him & they went under. 1 was rescued and rushed to @GoodSamMedCtr, but the other 2 drowned. @PlymouthCtyDAO is investigating. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/W3coAm61JQ — Suzanne Sausville (@wbzSausville) May 16, 2021

Swimming at Waldo Lake not allowed

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating but said no foul play is currently suspected.

The cousins were both students at South Middle School. On Sunday, Brockton Superintendent Michael Thomas released a statement addressing the boys’ deaths.

‘We are deeply saddened to learn that two members of the South Middle School community died Saturday following a tragic accident,’ Thomas said. ‘Our hearts are with the students’ family and loved ones as they cope with this unthinkable loss.’

Swimming at Waldo Lake is not allowed by the city of Brockton.

An investigation by state and local police is ongoing.