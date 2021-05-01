Cypress College professor placed on leave after berating Braden Ellis for calling cops heroes. Student challenges teacher to legitimate discussion. Educator fails.

An adjunct professor teaching her first-ever course at a California college was placed on leave this week after she criticized a student during a class presentation because he said he regards police officers as ‘heroes.’

The unidentified Cypress College educator was triggered Wednesday during 19-year-old business major Braden Ellis’s Zoom presentation on cancel culture in the US, in which he noted how even animated kids TV shows such as ‘Paw Patrol’ have come under fire from unhinged cop-haters, Fox News reported.

‘A lot of police officers have committed an atrocious crime and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted of any of it,’ the educator stated during the verbal communications class, which was posted online and quickly went viral.

‘We have bad people, and the people that do bad things should be brought to justice,’ the student responded. ‘I agree with that.’

‘So what is your bottom line point?’ the teacher retorted. ‘You’re saying police officers should be revered, viewed as heroes? They belong on TV shows with children?’

Ellis answered: ‘I think they are heroes, in a sense, because they come to your need and help you.’

When Ellis asked the professor if she would call the police if she were in trouble, she insisted she would not.

‘I don’t trust them. My life is in more danger in their presence,’ she said, ending the discussion before she could be queried further.

On Saturday, Ellis told the nypost the situation was reflective of the far left’s influence on campuses nationwide.

‘Liberal ideology is bad right now and people need to expose it and fight back — with gentleness and respect. Imagine if we don’t fight back now? What will they teach us in 10 years? It would be pure hatred,’ Ellis said. ‘I have another [teacher] who is just as bad. These teachers just spew divisiveness and hatred toward our country.’

Come Friday, the college, which is outside Anaheim, said the professor would not be returning.

‘The adjunct professor will be taking a leave of absence for the duration of her assignment at Cypress College. This was her first course at Cypress and she had previously indicated her intention to not return in the fall,’ the school said.

And while many of us can agree that there indeed have been many instances of egregious behavior by police officers, particularly against minorities and that slaves were used in America to substantiate vast wealth for their owners and displace generations of African Americans – that doesn’t necessarily mean society is at imminent peril and that educators should not be able to instil a balanced discussion of what does go in society and put aside their own bias. Just like the media – which has become its own polemical battleground catering to ‘liberal points of views’ or ‘conservative views’ – so much for greater critical thinking across the board. Monkey see, monkey do?

