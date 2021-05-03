Missouri inmate who smuggled loaded gun in her vagina gets 10 years...

Amy Wilhite Missouri inmate who smuggled loaded gun in her vagina gets 10 years jail after confessing to sneaking weapon to correctional facility.

You probably shouldn’t try this at home …. A Missouri woman who smuggled a loaded gun into a county jail by hiding it in her vagina was sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to a report.

Amy Wilhite, 39, previously pleaded guilty to sneaking the four-inch revolver into Boone County jail on February 14, The Smoking Gun reported.

The confession led to the inmate being charged with felony introduction of a weapon to a correctional facility on top of other outstanding gun and narcotics charges.

Police and jail guards failed to detect the gun, which was eventually found by authorities 17 days after Wilhite was sent to jail.

The firearm was loaded with five rounds when Wilhite brought it into the lockup. A probable cause described the weapon as measuring 4 inches in length and weighing 4.6 ounces.

Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off to the presence of the weapon, and were able to locate it during a search of Wilhite’s possessions. The woman who had initially been busted for crystal meth possession is believed to have removed the weapon from her body and concealed it elsewhere after successfully evading checks while being booked into the jail, The Smoking Gun reported.

Wilhite admitted to having the gun during questioning, while claiming she was holding it for another inmate.

Other inmates in her housing unit, refuted her claim, saying ‘Amy was in possession of the firearm’.

On April 19, Wilhite pleaded guilty to both the gun smuggling charge and the original felony drug and weapons counts which led to her arrest.

She was ordered to serve five years on each conviction, with the sentences to run concurrently with the ten-year prison term.