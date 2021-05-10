Alyssa Vogel NYPD saves Skye Martinez four year old girl shot in Times Square shooting as cops seek suspect, Farrakhan Muhammad who shot at brother only to hit innocent bystanders during street argument.

A NYPD police officer filmed clutching (see below) a shot 4 year old girl while dashing along Times Square in a bid to receive medical attention for the child has been hailed a hero, after the cop’s action, herself a mother, helped save the life of the child.

Alyssa Vogel NYPD officer offered comfort on Sunday to Skye Martinez’s mother, a day after the woman watched her toddler daughter being shot in the leg after an argument in the crowded area led to a brother taking out a gun and shooting at his sibling.

‘Keep your head up,’ Vogel, herself a mother to a six month old boy told according to the nypost. ‘The little girl’s going to be able to walk again. She’ll be OK,’

Sought by police is 31 year old man, Farrakhan Muhammad, who remains the prime suspect in the shooting, which left three people wounded, including four year old Martinez – as well as hundreds of terrified shoppers and tourists fleeing for their lives.

Recalled Vogel, ‘I kept telling her [the child’s mom] to breathe, that I know what she’s going through because I have a baby myself. It was very difficult for her, very traumatic. She saw her daughter just get shot.

Dramatic video captured an NYPD officer running while carrying an injured child, during the frantic moments after a shooting in Times Square on Saturday night. https://t.co/JXgCXxHsId pic.twitter.com/AbYsCce6aP — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 9, 2021

‘I wanted to join the police department and help people.’

‘I kept telling her to breathe and that her daughter was going to be OK. I kept trying to calm her down because she was obviously very scared.’

Former school teacher Vogel joined the NYPD four years ago. Her father, husband and brother are also cops. The cop told the nypost, ‘This little girl was so strong. She didn’t even cry once except when we were putting the tourniquet on. She screamed because it’s very painful.

‘I just picked her up so I could run to the ambulance. She was just saying she wanted her mom. Her mom was running right behind me, but she was calling for her mother.’

Vogel said she then ran into the hospital with the injured child, adding: ‘I just wanted to join the police department and help people.’

Police have yet to locate the wanted man who sells CDs for a living. He was allegedly aiming for his brother, who later gave his name to authorities.

One of those injured, Wendy Magrinat, 23, says onlookers began filming her with their mobile phones rather than help in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

She was on a sightseeing trip from Rhode Island when she was shot in the leg.

‘Instead of rushing to help, people were recording…’

Magrinat said she started screaming: ‘I don’t want to die, please help me! The pain was too much, and I dropped to the floor.

‘I understand people get in shock. But if you’re in shock, you shouldn’t be recording. But that’s how people are right now.’

Cops released Muhammad’s mugshot and are appealing for help in locating him. Muhammad was arrested last year on suspicion of assault.

He allegedly opened fire in the crowded tourist zone in midtown Manhattan after getting into a heated argument with his brother.

A third victim, New Jersey woman, 43-year-old Marcela Aldana, was shot in the foot. All victims are expected to recover.