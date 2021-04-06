: About author bio at bottom of article.

N.C woman charged after 260 grams of cocaine found in childs school...

Sharae Becton New Bern North Carolina woman charged with drug trafficking after 260 grams of cocaine is found in a child’s book bag at school.

A North Carolina woman has been booked on drug trafficking charges after a child showed up to school with a large quantity of cocaine last week, cops said.

Over 260 grams of the narcotic were found inside the child’s book bag last Tuesday by a school resource officer at Trent Park Elementary School, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery led the arrest of 27-year-old Sharae Monique Becton, authorities said.

She is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine, and child abuse.

Of note, police did not reveal Becton’s relationship to the child.

Photos posted to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shows cocaine wrapped inside a vacuum sealed plastic bag, along with a baby blue Jansport backpack.

Not immediately clear is how the narcotic ended up in the backpack, who packed it there and ultimately how the boy came to bring it to the school….

A regard of the woman’s Facebook profile described her working at sales at Walmart and previously attending New Bern High School.