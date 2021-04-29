Saki Sudo Japanese woman charged with the 2018 fatal poisoning of Kosuke Nozaki multi millionaire husband after incriminating internet searches.

A young Japanese woman has been accused of killing her multi millionaire real estate mogul husband, best known for once having written a book that compared himself to lothario, Don Juan.

Saki Sudo, 25, was charged for the alleged poisoning of 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki in 2018, three months into their marriage, according to the Japan Times.

Sudo allegedly injected the real estate titan with a poison. She reportedly had dinner with Nozaki before his death, with police announcing following the woman’s arrest on Wednesday the young bride having researching the deadly lethal stimulant found in his system on the internet.

Nozaki was found dead at his home in Tanabe in Wakayama Prefecture on the evening of May 24 in 2018, with traces of the stimulant drug found in his system but no needle mark on his body, prompting police to investigate the case as a possible murder by poisoning.

Nozaki was initially assumed to have died in May 2018 of natural causes, but a subsequent autopsy detected narcotics in his body. Police declined to disclose whether Sudo had admitted to the allegations.

‘The reason I make money is to date attractive women,’

The suspicious death had attracted attention for years, had became notorious for publishing the 2016 book, ‘Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave ¥3 Billion to 4,000 Beautiful Women,’ according to the report.

The autobiography includes the tycoon claiming having spent US$27.5 million on wooing 4,000 women in his lifetime.

Nozaki along with running his vast real estate portfolio also ran a liquor sales company and moneylending enterprise.

‘The reason I make money is to date attractive women,’ he wrote in his 2016 autobiography.

‘I have no interest in cars or houses. Instead, I have a boundless desire to have sex with beautiful women,’ he said in the book, which also included chapters on how to seduce university students and flight attendants. Nozaki built his fortune from nothing, selling everything from metal scraps to condoms to liquor, according to the website of the book’s publisher.

Nozaki had left $12 million in property to the city of Tanabe, but Sudo stood to inherit a portion of his assets as per civil law. The man’s relatives filed a lawsuit last year seeking nullification of the will, claiming someone other than Nozaki had made it.

In his book, Nozaki had written that he never used stimulant drugs.

In a 2018 book, Nozaki wrote that he met a woman believed to be Sudo when she helped him after he fell down at a Tokyo airport, according to the report.

In a column that Nozaki wrote for the Gendai Business website in 2018 – months before his death – he said he was ‘confident of becoming happy’ by marrying Sudo, even though people had warned him she was likely after his money.

High profile post husband death existence

Sudo reportedly told her family that she was moving from Sapporo to work at her friend’s real estate business, but did not reveal she was married.

The widow told friends she paid for trips that she extensively shared on social media with stock trading, the article said.

A former high school classmate said Sudo never mentioned having a job but boasted about her expensive clothes and said she had plenty of money.

In 2016, Nozaki’s then-girlfriend, who was also in her 20s, was arrested for stealing more than a half million dollars from his home, according to the report.