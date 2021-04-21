Sabrina Call Watsonville California woman id as Acampo, Lodi skydiving fatality victim who died after main and reserve parachute failed to deploy. Experienced skydiver parachute packed by contract rigger.

An experienced female skydiver has been identified as the individual killed when her parachute failed to fully deploy over the weekend at an Acampo, California skydiving facility according to reports.

Sabrina Call, 57, of Watsonville was killed when her parachute failed to fully deploy around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center, CBS Sacramento reported.

‘She just had a great spirit. She was just a free spirit, but very smart and funny and she had a contagious smile,’ friend Glenda Williams told the media outlet.

Call was an adventure-seeker and experienced skydiver with more than 2,000 jumps under her belt.

‘I mean she jumped out of airplanes, so she loved skydiving,’ Williams reiterated.

Contract rigging

Call had gotten married to her husband in September after first connecting over their love of skydiving.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Bill Dause, owner of the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center, said Call’s primary and reserve parachutes had become tangled at some point.

‘No one saw what happened until the last couple hundred feet. She had two parachutes out and tangled with each other and they weren’t fully inflated, and pointed toward the ground at very rapid speed,’ Dause told reporters.

Of note, sacbee reports Call not packing her own parachute before her fatal fall, citing the establishment. It was revealed her equipment was packed by a contract parachute rigger. It wasn’t immediately clear who oversaw the rigger’s work.

Call’s death is the latest in a series of fatalities linked to the parachute center, where 22 deaths have taken place since 1981, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The latest death at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center comes on the heels of a $40 million lawsuit that the center lost in March after an 18-year-old and his tandem instructor fell to their deaths in 2016 when the parachutes couldn’t be opened.