Nastasia Snape Boca Raton hit & run kills NY federal judge, suspect says she is Harry Potter. Cops find synthetic drugs. Long Island, Ny Federal Judge Sandra Feuerstein was a long time sitting judiciary.

A Florida woman fatally struck a federal judge from New York and seriously injured a six-year-old boy upon swerving her car on to a sidewalk, officials said. Police said the woman who fled the crime scene said she believed she was Harry Potter. They also said they found a powerful synthetic drug in her bag.

Nastasia Andranie Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, was charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for the crash that killed Islip Federal Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, a district judge in the eastern district of New York since 2003, just after 10 am, Friday, WPTV reported.

The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to hospital. His condition could not be determined on Sunday.

Witnesses described Snape driving erratically on a busy road before driving on to the sidewalk and striking Feuerstein. Snape then drove back on to the road before hitting the boy on a crosswalk according to court records.

Police said Snape fled to Delray Beach, where she crashed. A Delray officer said Snape appeared to be having convulsions, stared into space and would only say she was OK.

Bath salts that induce psychotic episodes found

Police said that in the ambulance, Snape began screaming and fighting with medics while yelling she was Harry Potter, the fictional wizard book series by J.K. Rowling. The medics sedated her. Police said they found in her purse a synthetic drug commonly known as bath salts, which can cause psychotic episodes.

Snape remained jailed on Sunday on $60,000 bond according to WPEC.

Feuerstein was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush after 16 years as a New York state judge. The eastern district covers Long Island, including Brooklyn and Queens, and Staten Island.

Before sitting on the federal bench, Feuerstein was a state court judge for 16 years and was sworn in as a New York Supreme Court judge by her mother, Immigration Court Judge Annette Elstein.

Long standing judge remembered

The pair were believed to be the country’s first mother-daughter judges, according to the New York Daily News.

In a statement, Eugene Corcoran, the eastern district’s executive, said Feuerstein’s ‘eccentric style and warm personality lit up the courtroom. She will be missed by her colleagues and litigants alike’.

Feuerstein was born in New York in 1946 and worked as a teacher before earning a law degree from the Benjamin N Cardozo School of Law in 1979.

‘She viewed a judge’s role as interpreting and not creating law,’ Joshua Glick, who clerked for Feuerstein, told Newsday. ‘She was focused on writing clear and concise opinions that were easily understood. She was occasionally tough on litigants who she felt were not being fully candid with her, but she was always fair.’