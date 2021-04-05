Memphis Burger King woman angry about wait time shoots at workers

Memphis Burger King woman angry about wait time shoots into drive thru window at workers following altercation. Female patron escapes with male driver. Remain at large.

A Tennessee woman who opened gunfire inside a Burger King drive-thru window earlier this week after apparently becoming enraged about the wait time, continues to remain at large according to reports.

Surveillance photos posted by the Memphis Police Dept show the unhinged customer leaning through the local fast-food joint’s drive thru open window while brandishing a black handgun.

In one image, the woman holds up the firearm with both hands and aims it inside the drive-thru window.

Cops said the woman pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday and got into an argument with workers because she felt that her order was taking too long to complete.

Witnesses told of the un-named woman then grabbing a gun from her car and firing several gun shots at staffers, police said. The employees fled through a back door and were unharmed.

According to Memphis Police, a woman who was upset about the long wait time at the drive-thru window fired shots. https://t.co/Ylu2FGH5Hb — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) April 3, 2021

The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan. The pair are believed to then have made a getaway.

Come the weekend, cops continued to search the whereabouts of the deranged patron. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County Inc., for information that leads to an arrest.