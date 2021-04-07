Madison Mcdonald Irving, Texas mother with history of Child Protection Services confesses to smothering her two daughters, aged, 1 & 6, to death.

A 30 year old Texas woman called 911 to confess smothering her two daughters, aged, 1 & 6, to death according to officials.

Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested on Monday after allegedly killing her daughters — Lillian Mae McDonald, 1, and Archer Hammond, 6 — and reporting it the police, the Irving Police Department said in a media release.

Authorities said McDonald went to the Irving police headquarters at 305 N. O’Connor Road around 10 p.m. and used the phone in the lobby to dial 911.

There, she told dispatch that she had killed her daughters.

Upon responding at McDonald’s home at the Anthem Apartments on the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway, they found both girls dead.

Murder by smothering

Robert Reeves, a public information officer for the Irving Police Department, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that McDonald believes she killed her children ‘by smothering them.’

He added that McDonald’s demeanor was ‘calm’ when officers approached her at the police station lobby.

‘This is a horrific incident where two children were murdered,’ Reeves said. ‘We might not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children.’

An investigation is ongoing as a medical examiner is working on determining the cause of death for both children.

Child Protection Services

Of note, authorities disclosed previously responding to the home where the children were murdered along with Child Protective Services having a history with the children NBC DFW reported. It wasn’t clear in what capacity CPS had responded and whether there had been an open case.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC 5 on Tuesday afternoon indicated McDonald said her children were being abused and ‘that she would do anything to protect her children including ‘eliminating them.”

McDonald is currently being held without bail at the Irving City Jail on two counts of capital murder of person under 10 years of age.

If convicted of capital murder charges in Texas, defendants face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

No known motive for the murders was given.