Jessica Beauvais Hempstead Long Island woman charged with hit and run killing of NYPD cop Anastasios Tsakos. A history of prior driving infractions.

A senseless avoidable death. A female driver charged in the hit-and-run death of an NYPD officer Tuesday broke down in a tearful apology as she was led away from a Queens precinct in handcuffs.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, was sobbing outside the 107th Precinct as she was being led to the back of a squad car.

‘I am sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry!’ she sobbed as she was being led away.

The allegedly drunk driver‘s arrest follows Beauvais crashing earlier that morning circa 2a.m along the Long Island Expressway, only to kill NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, who at the time was guiding drivers following another nearby ‘fatal’ crash.

Cops said Beauvais ignored traffic cones and flashing lights before striking Tsakos with her Volkswagen Passat head on. The woman then sped away from the scene before being arrested a mile away. Of note, the ‘combative’ fleeing driver blew a BAC of 0.15 — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to high-ranking law enforcement sources cited by the nypost.

UPDATE: 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, of #Hempstead, apologizes for this morning’s fatal hit and run that killed #NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos. @ELehpamer12 MORE: https://t.co/8xy96UTMR6 pic.twitter.com/lKb0vwdQ4r — News 12 New York (@News12) April 27, 2021

Drunk podcast show hours earlier

Just hours before the incident, the accused drunken driver had shared a video podcast on her Facebook page where she condemned police in the wake of last week’s guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted murdering black man, George Floyd during an arrest last year.

‘What bothered me is that we had to go through a trial to prove that George Floyd didn’t f—– kill himself,’ Beauvais says in one expletive-laden tirade she posted under the name Phoenix Michel.

‘If you were afraid for your life, go be a secretary at Walmart. Do us all a favor. Go open up a daycare. But please stop hitting us with the bulls— excuse that you felt threatened about something.’

During the video of the podcast, Beauvais is vaping and is drinking alternately from a bottle with a Snapple label and a small red cup.

Continues the woman at one point over ‘gangsta music’, ‘We’re not scared of the police.’

Adding, ‘Like these songs, f–k the police. We want you to know we don’t give a f–k about you, your mama, your children, your wife. You’re nothing. You’re nothing to us — bug spray, roaches, infestation.’

‘Y’all like roaches,’ she continues. ‘Nobody gives a f–k about you. You’re just annoying to look at. Good, bad, or indifferent. Being honest.’

25 violations dating back to mid-2018

Beauvais was awaiting arraignment on charges that included DWI, vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Her driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay a Driver Responsibility Assessment after a speeding conviction, according to a source. Beauvais’ driving record includes infractions that date back to 2012, including driving without a registration and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The car she was driving has 25 violations dating back to mid-2018.

A neighbor who lives near Beauvais described her as a good mother who probably panicked after the incident.

‘She’s a good girl,’ the neighbor told the nydailynews. ‘That probably was a mistake. She’s got to be scared. She probably panicked more than anything,’

Tsakos was diverting traffic from a fatal expressway crash when he was struck and killed.

Officials described Tsakos as a ‘highly regarded officer’, who was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, who following his death, left behind a wife, a six-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old son.

The officer’s death was described as ‘senseless and avoidable.’