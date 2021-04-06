Isiah Jones Chicago man stabs step great grandmother, 76, to death with samurai knife upon Jearlean Willingham returning home from bible study.

A 20-year-old Chicago man has been accused of fatally stabbing his step-great-grandmother, 76, 35 times with a samurai sword upon the relative returning home from Bible study.

Isiah Jones is alleged to have murdered Jearlean Willingham as she returned home last Wednesday. According to police, the 20-year-old had lived most of his life at the woman’s home.

Upon fatally stabbing the relative, Jones fled the home, leaving her lifeless body on the floor of a bedroom for her daughter to find.

Police found Isiah five hours later, with the 20-year-old confessing to the killing abc7chicago reported.

The victim was described as having incurred puncture wounds through her heart and lungs along with mortal wounds that appeared to cut through the 76 year old woman’s body.

No known motive

Jones was found covered in the victim’s blood and rifling through bank envelopes containing around $500 in cash, according to cops.

During police questioning, Jones admitted killing Willingham along with acknowledging that blood covering his body was hers. Jones also told investigators he got rid of the knife, which hasn’t been found.

It remained unclear if Jones has any kind of mental illness or how he obtained the weapon.

In addition to the murder charge, Jones has a pending case in DuPage County for unlawful use of a weapon the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The youth is now in police custody and has been denied bond.

Prosecutors said he was shown leaving the home wearing distinct red clothing and carrying a red bag, despite his face not being shown.

It is unclear if he intends to plea; his attorney said at a recent court hearing that he is of good character, works at the Ross clothing store and is trying to obtain his GED.

The attorney also said that while prosecutors said he was seen on surveillance cameras near the scene of the crime, his face was not visible in the footage.

He was held without bail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the 20-year-old to so viciously murder the relative.