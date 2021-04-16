Fedex Indianapolis Mass Shooting: Gunman kills 8 then self at Ground Plainfield Operations Center warehouse near airport. No known motive. Former worker?

At least eight people have been killed and multiple others injured after a gunman went on a mass shooting spree at a FedEx warehouse facility near Indianapolis Airport before shooting himself dead.

Officers say they arrived at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center to find ‘active shooter incident’ along with ‘multiple victims’ with apparent gunshot wounds, just after 11pm, Thursday night.

At least four people were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries, police said in the early hours of Friday morning. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

‘This is very heartbreaking,’ Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Genae Cook told reports at around 3 a.m. on Friday, hours after the shooting. She said police officers came in contact with an active shooter after they were called shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

The male gunman is understood to have taken his own life, and is the ninth confirmed death from the incident. Police reported finding the alleged shooter’s body at 11:23 p.m. local time. IMPD did not reveal if the gunman was a FedEx worker and a possible motive.

Man observed getting an ‘assault rifle’ from the trunk of his car

Two eyewitnesses report seeing a man getting an ‘assault rifle’ from the trunk of his car. One worker told local media they saw a body on the floor, while another said they heard 10 shots before alerting law enforcement.

It is understood that FedEx employees are not allowed to use their cell phones on the floor of the warehouse and would have been unable to easily dial 911 during the attack.

One victim’s uncle told Fox59 his niece had been sitting in her car when a gunman opened fire on her. He said she was recovering in hospital.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded. ‘She got shot on her left arm,’ said Parminder Singh. ‘She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.’

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

Workers hid under conveyor belts during the incident according to WRTV.

Timothy Boillat, another employee at the facility, told WISH-TV that he saw around 30 police cars arriving at the scene as he witnessed the shooting unfold.

Witness heard up to 10 shots

‘After hearing the shootings, I did see a body on the floor,’ he said. ‘Luckily, I was far enough away to where he [the shooter] didn’t see me.’

Jeremiah Miller had just finished his shift at the facility when he heard up to 10 shots.

He told WISH: ‘I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open.’

The FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis employs more than 4,500 people; it is the company’s second largest hub in the world.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, around 110 people were anxiously waiting in a nearby hotel for news on their loved ones working at the facility, before the initial death count was confirmed by the police. Those gathered had not heard from their loved ones working inside.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence. Initial reports suggest that the shooting took place both inside the facility and outside in a parking lot. It remained unclear if the gunshots were targeted at specific workers or random.

126 mass shooting incidents for 2021 alone

FedEx released a statement, calling the shooting ‘tragic‘, adding: ‘We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.’

The attack follows several mass shootings in recent weeks. So far in 2021 alone, there had been 126 mass shooting incidents (involving four or more victims of gun violence) in the United States.

At the end of last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in Orange County, California.

On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.

The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught.

President Joe Biden this month announced six executive measures he said would help stem the gun violence crisis.

‘It’s an international embarrassment,’ Biden told Congress members and gun control activists at a White House ceremony.

‘Enough prayers,’ the Democrat said. ‘Time for some action.’

The move was attacked by Republicans, with the party’s senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of ‘unconstitutional overreach.’