Dejywan Floyd Lumberton North Carolina man arrested in the I-95 road rage shooting death of Julie Eberly, Manheim, Lancaster County, PA woman.

A North Carolina man has been arrested over the road-rage shooting that left a Manheim, Pennsylvania mom-of-six dead, authorities said Thursday.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, the Robeson County Sherriff’s Office said.

The arrest comes a week after Eberly was fatally shot through the passenger door of her car as she and her Lancaster County husband, Ryan, were on their way to celebrate their anniversary in Hilton Head.

The couple was driving on Interstate 95 in Lumberton when her husband accidentally cut off another motorist.

‘I didn’t see that he was going around me and I pushed him into the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway,’ Ryan told WGAL.

Here are more pictures of Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, taken into custody this morning.

Career criminal with prior felonies

But then Floyd allegedly pulled up to them, rolled down the window and fired several shots into the vehicle.

‘I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right and gunshots were fired, our car was hit. My wife yelled my name. I asked if she was hit and she said ‘yes,” Ryan said.

Eberly was rushed to University of North Carolina Southeastern Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Witnesses were able to describe the assailant’s Chevy Malibu to police who were eventually able to track down the suspect.

In addition to the murder charge, Floyd is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

‘Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation’s highways,’ Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

CBS17 reported the suspect having a lengthy criminal record, including assault with a weapon. The suspect according to Sheriff Wilkins had ‘been in and out of jail,’ for a series of revolving felonies. Recent convictions had barred Floyd from being legally able to be in possession of a weapon.

Floyd is currently being held without bond at Robeson County Detention Center, authorities said.